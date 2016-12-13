FCA shows AWD Challenger GT playing in the snow [Video]

The company suggests "America's only AWD muscle coupe" can be heard from Russia.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has published a video showing its upcoming all-wheel-drive Dodge Challenger GT playing in the snow.

"There's an old wives tale that there's a place in Alaska where you can almost see Russia," the company says. "If this is true, then there must be a place in Russia were you can definitely hear the muscle powered engines of Dodge Challenger GT AWD."

Russian listeners and some American buyers may be disappointed to hear that the GT will initially be available only with the base Challenger's 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine. The company has not indicated plans to add its HEMI V8s or Hellcat flagship engine, and the AWD Charger is only available with a V6.

Like the Charger, the Challenger GT's drivetrain sends all power to the rear wheels in most driving conditions. When the rear tires begin to slip, the system begins to divert a portion of available torque to the front axles.

Buyers should still be able to find some snow when the Challenger GT lands in US showrooms in the first quarter of 2017.

