FCA shows AWD Challenger GT playing in the snow [Video]

  • Updated December 13, 2016, 5:15 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company suggests "America's only AWD muscle coupe" can be heard from Russia.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has published a video showing its upcoming all-wheel-drive Dodge Challenger GT playing in the snow.

"There's an old wives tale that there's a place in Alaska where you can almost see Russia," the company says. "If this is true, then there must be a place in Russia were you can definitely hear the muscle powered engines of Dodge Challenger GT AWD."

Russian listeners and some American buyers may be disappointed to hear that the GT will initially be available only with the base Challenger's 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine. The company has not indicated plans to add its HEMI V8s or Hellcat flagship engine, and the AWD Charger is only available with a V6.

Like the Charger, the Challenger GT's drivetrain sends all power to the rear wheels in most driving conditions. When the rear tires begin to slip, the system begins to divert a portion of available torque to the front axles.

Get More Car Info

Buyers should still be able to find some snow when the Challenger GT lands in US showrooms in the first quarter of 2017.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h