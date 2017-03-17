FCA shows seven concepts for Easter Jeep Safari

The Grand One celebrates the Grand Cherokee's 25th birthday, modernizing a 1993 ZL, while the Quicksand adds a 392 HEMI engine to the Wrangler.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has revealed seven concepts that will be heading to the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah.

Highlights include the Jeep Grand One, celebrating the Grand Cherokee's 25th anniversary. It is built upon a classic 1993 ZJ, with custom 18-inch wheels and 33-inch tires, high clearance fender flares, a modest two-inch lift, and various '90s-era touches including an 'old-school car phone.'

The Jeep Safari is a more modern Wrangler-based concept with a family focus and a great view from the back seat. The off-roader features a translucent hardtop roof panel and unique 'windoors' that open like a cabinet.

For the performance enthusiast, the Jeep Quicksand shows how a Wrangler might look if outfitted with a 392 Crate HEMI engine. It features an eight-stack injection system, a 'peekaboo' cutout in the hood and the first-ever staggered wheel setup in a Jeep concept.

Several concepts show how current production cars can be customized with factory accessories. The Jeep Trailpass is based on the all-new Compass, while the Switchback focuses on Wrangler modifications.

The convoy of Jeep concepts will be in Moab from April 8-16 for the 51st Safari jamboree.