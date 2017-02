FCA to skip Detroit Auto Show in favor of CES

Las Vegas will host FCA's reveal.

FCA confirmed late Thursday that it will not host a debut event at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, instead choosing to show its new mystery product at CES in Las Vegas the week prior.Several outlets ( including the Detroit Free Press ) announced FCA's intentions Thursday following a media briefing with auto show officials.It's a significant move for the auto industry. Many insiders believe this could merely be the first sign of Detroit's loosening grip on the auto show circuit.The last time it faced such a significant threat was the economic collapse of 2007-2008, when Los Angeles in particular was floated as the potential heir to the crown of America's most prominent automotive show venue.The timing of the Detroit show has always been one of its most significant drawbacks, given the winter climate in southern Michigan.The increased significance of CES as an automotive venue, compounded by the fact that it takes place in a warmer climate (Las Vegas) and just days prior to NAIAS could further threaten Detroit's standing as a the premier U.S. industry venue.Show officials dismissed FCA's absence as a product of the company's product cycles, however the fact that the automaker plans to show a vehicle just days ahead of Detroit's media preview days calls that assertion into question.Could this be the beginning of the end of the NAIAS, or will it soldier on as the unquestioned king of the American show circuit? Only time will tell.