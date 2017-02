FCA to spin off Maserati, Alfa Romeo?

Selling the Italian marques is viewed as a potential strategy to help pay off debts.

After pushing for further industry consolidation, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is rumored to be seeking buyers for several of its Italian brands. Forbes report suggests FCA shares have surged amid rumors that Alfa Romeo and Maserati could be sold or spun off, potentially helping the company significantly reduce its debt burden.Previous rumors pointed to Magneti Marelli as the most likely choice for divestment, however Samsung's alleged purchase plan is said to have died as the Korean conglomerate focused on dealing with its Note 7 fire crisis Automakers are facing a changing landscape in 2017 as analysts predict a downturn in vehicle sales from 2016, capping an eight-year growth streak since the 2008 industry crisis prompted bankruptcies and bailouts. FCA is said to be entering the uncertain times with more debt than many of its rivals.Alfa Romeo is only in the beginning stages of its US revival strategy, which hinges on the forthcoming Stelvio crossover and Giulia sedan. Maserati, meanwhile, has struggled to maintain sales momentum after a stellar 2014 was followed by a nearly 10-percent drop in 2015 and just a two-percent rise so far this year.