FCA to unveil all-electric Pacifica at CES?

  • Updated December 9, 2016, 3:38 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company is also said to be working on a battery-powered Maserati car.

Coinciding with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' confirmation that it would skip the Detroit auto show in favor of a product unveiling at CES, rumors suggest the mystery model could be a new EV.

Unnamed sources tell Bloomberg the company will debut an all-electric version of its Pacifica minivan. An electric Maserati car is also said to be in the works, however it is unclear if the luxury EV will also debut at CES.

The company is currently preparing to launch its Pacifica plug-in hybrid, which integrates a 16-kWh battery under the second seating row with an electric range of 33 miles. The minivan also aims to demonstrate advanced autonomous technology via a partnership with Google.

Early spy shots of the Pacifica hybrid were initially interpreted as an all-electric minivan. If the latest reports are true, it is unclear if an EV is targeting volume production or simply heading to California as an emissions compliance vehicle with limited distribution.

More details could surface in the coming weeks. The Consumer Electronics Show begins media events on Tuesday, January 3.

