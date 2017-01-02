February sales: GM, VW post gains as FCA, Toyota slide

  • Updated March 1, 2017, 2:43 pm
  •         by Justin King

With such a wide range of results and relatively flat sales for the industry overall, analysts have not yet established a consensus on their full-year outlook.

Many automakers experienced another tough month for US sales, though a few companies emerged with double-digit gains.

Among Detroit's Big Three, General Motors was the big winner with GMC and Chevrolet gains more than offsetting a slide in Buick and Cadillac sales. Ford ended up down for the month, despite a nine-percent jump for Lincoln, while Ram was the only Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brand to achieve positive growth.

The luxury segment experienced an even wider spread. Audi topped the list with a 17-percent climb, more than doubling Mercedes-Benz' growth rate, while BMW was nearly flat for the month.

Lexus sales dropped by nearly 21 percent, slightly worse than Acura's 15-percent falloff, but Infiniti managed to post a 33-percent climb. Jaguar's deliveries skyrocketed by 130 percent, thanks to the F-Pace.

With such a wide range of results and relatively flat sales for the industry overall, analysts have not yet established a consensus on their full-year outlook.


February year-over-year:

- Acura down 14.9%, 10,864
- Alfa up 842.6%, 443
- Audi up 17.3%, 13,741
- Bentley up 150.0%, 155
- BMW up 0.3%, 22558
- Buick down 9.4%, 16,131
- Cadillac down 8.6%, 10,823
- Chevrolet up 3.4%, 164,095
- Chrysler down 28.1%, 16,730
- Dodge down 6.6%, 43,878
- Fiat down 19.1%, 2,145
- Ford down 4.5%, 198,720
- Genesis 1,582
- GMC up 17.2%, 46,339
- Honda up 4.3%, 110,822
- Hyundai down 2.9%, 51,438
- Infiniti up 32.5%, 13,737
- Jaguar up 130.4%, 3,484
- Jeep down 14.7%, 62,345
- Kia down 14.2%, 42,673
- *Lamborghini up 2.3%, 88
- Land Rover down 10.4%, 5,747
- Lexus down 20.6%, 18,338
- Lincoln up 8.8%, 8,744
- Maserati up 49% to 1,087
- Mazda up 5.9%, 22,824
- **Mercedes-Benz up 6.8%, 27,383
- MINI down 24.1%, 2,154
- Mitsubishi up 38.8%, 10,924
- Nissan up 1.2%, 122,003
- Porsche up 2.1%, 3,637
- Ram up 3.6%, 42,785
- smart down 17.5%, 348
- Subaru up 8.3%, 45,500
- *Tesla up 39.5%, 3,000
- Toyota down 5.4%, 156,001
- Volkswagen up 12.7%, 15,145
- Volvo down 11.6%, 4,651

2017 year-to-date:
- Acura down 12.8%, 20,066
- Alfa up 379.1%, 551
- Audi up 14.3%, 26,942
- Bentley up 111.9%, 303
- BMW up 0.2%, 40,667
- Buick down 18.9%, 29,248
- Cadillac down 6.5%, 21,121
- Chevrolet up 1.0%, 299,265
- Chrysler down 33.2%, 30,107
- Dodge down 11.9%, 83,987
- Fiat down 14.3%, 4,309
- Ford down 3.3%, 361,121
- Genesis 3,400
- GMC up 9.4%, 83,663
- Honda up 5.9%, 208,000
- Hyundai down 1.9%, 96,127
- Infiniti up 33.9%, 25,295
- Jaguar up 124.3%, 6,423
- Jeep down 11.1%, 120,760
- Kia down 11.1%, 78,299
- *Lamborghini up 2.3%, 176
- Land Rover down 1.3%, 11,910
- Lexus down 23.0%, 33,910
- Lincoln up 15.2%, 17,529
- Maserati up 57.7% to 1,976
- Mazda up 7.9%, 44,522
- **Mercedes-Benz up 5.1%, 55,283
- MINI down 13.4%, 5,264
- Mitsubishi up 23.0%, 17,381
- Nissan up 2.3%, 222,764
- Porsche up 4.0%, 8,239
- Ram up 4.5%, 80,830
- smart down 18.1%, 672
- Subaru up 7.5%, 89,397
- *Tesla up 37.3%, 5,800
- Toyota down 7.1%, 283,477
- Volkswagen up 14.8%, 48,655
- Volvo down 14.5%, 8,123

*Based on estimates from Automotive News.
** NOT including Sprinter

Note that last month's highlights and lowlights listed below are merely a selection of some of the month's bigger movers.

Highlights (sales up > 40%)
Ford Expedition, up 48% to 5,906
Chevy Volt, up 62% to 1,820
Audi Q7, up 50% to 2,477
VW Golf, up 60% to 2,094
Nissan Titan, up 182% to 2,988
Nissan Armada, up 109% to 2,289

Lowlights (sales down > 30%)
Porsche Panamera, down 90% to 28
Subaru BRZ, down 30% to 786
Ford Fusion, down 35% to 16,512
Buick LaCrosse, down 49% to 1,348
Chevy Malibu, down 42% to 12,406
Audi A5, down 45% to 333
VW Touareg, down 41% to 238

Now

Leak confirms BMW M5 AWD, 8 Series, and more

Leaked documents shed insight into BMW's future lineup. Notably, the next M5 will be offered with all-wheel drive, the next X3 will get a M-tuned version, and a range-topping variant of the i3 named S is right around the corner. Interestingly, the documents also confirm a new 8 Series is in the works.    http://bit.ly/2lqiNU3

 8h

Volvo shows experimental hybrid truck

Volvo Trucks has introduced an experimental heavy-duty truck powered by a hybrid drivetrain. Called Concept Truck, the diesel-electric prototype uses up to 30 percent less fuel than a standard, diesel-only model. Volvo Trucks expects to roll out hybrid tech in the near future.   

 10h

Updated 2018 Hyundai Sonata to debut in NY?

Hyundai has released a pair of teaser images that preview the updated 2018 Sonata. The model gets a more aggressive look, and it could receive a brand-new 260-horsepower turbo four. The next Sonata is tentatively scheduled to debut in April during the New York show.   http://bit.ly/2lpksZK

 11h

Smart to unveil two limited-edition models in Geneva

In lieu of a noteworthy debut, Daimler's smart division will travel to next month's Geneva Auto Show to introduce limited-edition variants of the fortwo and the forfour.    

 11h

Mercedes-Benz showcases first electric van

Mercedes-Benz is looking back at the very first electric van it built. Unveiled 45 years ago, the LE 306-based van had up to 62 miles of range and it topped out at about 50 mph. Its 22-kWh battery pack weighed nearly 2,000 pounds, but it could be swapped out in a few minutes.    

 12h

Land Rover Range Rover Velar leaked

A leak has prematurely revealed the Land Rover Range Rover Velar. The new model will slot between the Evoque and the Sport as a stylish, road-focused model.    http://bit.ly/2mc7yTk

 13h

Ferrari dealers accused of rolling back odometers

A lawsuit filed in a Florida court accuses Ferrari dealerships of using a purpose-designed device to roll back odometers to zero. Allegedly known as the Deis Tester, the device is built by Ferrari and sold to dealers all around the world. It has been available since 2010.    http://bit.ly/2m7cfxO

 1d

Porsche Cayman-fighting Alpine A110 debuts

Renault's Alpine division has published the first official images of the new A110. Technical specifications will be announced next week during the Geneva Auto Show.    

 1d

Electric Corvette hits 209 mph

An electric sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette built by a Maryland-based firm has hit a top speed of 209 mph. It also covered a standing mile at 190.4 mph, according to Motor Authority.    http://bit.ly/2m6vyay

 1d

Mitsubishi unveils Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi has introduced the Eclipse Cross ahead of its debut at the Geneva Auto Show. In the U.S., the model will come with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a CVT. Deliveries will kick off later this year.    

 1d