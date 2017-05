Feds bust alleged drug dealers disguised as Uber drivers

The strategy was allegedly used by a group of cocaine and heroin dealers in New York City.

A group of sly drug dealers reportedly used Uber placards and decals to fly under the radar of law enforcement.The Drug Enforcement Agency apparently caught on to the scheme, launching "Operation Uber Connect" to arrest at least six individuals in the New York City area, according to NBC 4 New York The drug-hailing ring allegedly serviced more than 100 customers as they drove around Manhattan and The Bronx.Law enforcement claim to have found at least a kilogram of cocaine and more than $22,000 in cash contained in five faux Uber rides. At least one vehicle allegedly contained a secret compartment for hiding the product."We are thankful for law enforcement's efforts to combat these crimes," Uber said in a statement. "Misrepresenting an affiliation with a company to commit a crime is not acceptable."

