The steeper penalties were initially intended to be used in calculations for the 2015 model year -- essentially a retroactive increase for vehicles already sold. The NHTSA consequently pushed the changeover to MY2019 amid pressure from the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, according to an Automotive News report.
Officials appear less willing to flex on severity of the jump, which had been prompted by the Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act signed into law late last year. All federal agencies were required to reevaluate penalties to improve 'effectiveness' and maintain a deterrent effect.
The NHTSA acknowledged that the penalty mandate was signed into law after automakers had already finalized compliance strategies for vehicles built through MY2018. The change is said to align with the reality that "manufacturers design their products far in advance."
Industry lobbyists have also sparred with regulators over the Environmental Protection Agency's plan to raise the CAFE threshold to 54.5 mpg by the 2025 model year. The agency recently moved to finalize the rule change ahead of its decision-making deadline, a rare move viewed as a strategy to prevent President-elect Donald Trump's administration from watering down the standards.
Here at Leftlane, we believe the contributions of the community are just as valuable as those of our staff. The Web, at its core, is a medium for information sharing and communication. We strive to provide good information, but without you—the community member—there is no communication. Read More>>