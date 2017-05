Feds investigate GM headlight failure complaints

Some owners allege both headlights unexpectedly shut off without warning, even in vehicles that have been previously received repairs to prevent such behavior.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched an investigation into a previous General Motors recall for nearly a half million older vehicles prone to headlight failure.The company announced the first recall campaign in 2014 after discovering a problem with the headlamp driver module. The component is said to be susceptible to overheating, potentially causing the low-beams and daytime running lights to unexpectedly shut off while driving.The scope of the defect was later widened to include the 2005-2009 Buick LaCrosse , the 2006-2008 Saab 9-7X and Isuzu Ascender, the 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix and the 2006-2007 Buick Rainier, Chevrolet Trailblazer and GMC Envoy.Since GM began repairing affected vehicles, the NHTSA has received an additional 128 complaints alleging similar headlight problems with vehicles that were not included in the first recalls."Complaints report simultaneous loss of both headlights with no warning," the NHTSA says. "Some of the complaints include repair orders that show the same component being replaced that was replaced in the recall."The agency is reviewing the complaints to determine if a deeper investigation is warranted.