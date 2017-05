Feds investigate Nissan Murano over brake failure reports

Complaints allege that an ABS engagement can cause the brake pedal to lose pressure.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched an investigation into the 2009 Nissan Murano after receiving complaints of brake failures.The agency has identified at least 58 reports claiming the brake pedal lost pressure, potentially causing increased stopping distances. The cause of the problem is suspected to be the ABS hydraulic control unit (HCU), which controls hydraulic pressures to the individual brake assemblies.Many of the reports suggest an ABS engagement, such as braking on a low-friction surface or uneven surface, causes the pedal to lose pressure or go "to the floor," requiring increased force and extending stopping distances."In some cases drivers allege they are unable to stop within their desired distance resulting in the vehicle going past a stop sign or red light," the NHTSA says. "One report ... alleges a crash and 3 injuries when the driver apparently took an evasive maneuver due to the brake pedal losing pressure."Reports indicate a higher failure rate for older higher-mileage vehicles, suggesting an aging HCU may be to blame.The agency is now reviewing the scope, frequency and safety-related consequences of the alleged defect to determine if a recall is warranted.