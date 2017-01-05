Most Discussed

Other Murano Stories

Other Nissan Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

Feds investigate Nissan Murano over brake failure reports

  • May 5, 2017, 5:11 pm
  • May 5, 2017, 5:11 pm
  •         by Justin King

Complaints allege that an ABS engagement can cause the brake pedal to lose pressure.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched an investigation into the 2009 Nissan Murano after receiving complaints of brake failures.
Get More Car Info
The agency has identified at least 58 reports claiming the brake pedal lost pressure, potentially causing increased stopping distances. The cause of the problem is suspected to be the ABS hydraulic control unit (HCU), which controls hydraulic pressures to the individual brake assemblies.

Many of the reports suggest an ABS engagement, such as braking on a low-friction surface or uneven surface, causes the pedal to lose pressure or go "to the floor," requiring increased force and extending stopping distances.

"In some cases drivers allege they are unable to stop within their desired distance resulting in the vehicle going past a stop sign or red light," the NHTSA says. "One report ... alleges a crash and 3 injuries when the driver apparently took an evasive maneuver due to the brake pedal losing pressure."

Reports indicate a higher failure rate for older higher-mileage vehicles, suggesting an aging HCU may be to blame.

The agency is now reviewing the scope, frequency and safety-related consequences of the alleged defect to determine if a recall is warranted.
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Corvette Grand Sport to set the pace for 101st Indy 500

This is the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport pace car for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. The Corvette has paced the Indy 500 more than any other car; this will be its 14th appearance (and the 28th for Chevy).   

 56m

Mad Money's Cramer: 'You have to be on drugs to understand Tesla'

<p>CNBC's Jim Cramer took a shot at Tesla during a Mad Money segment this week where he criticized the company's business model, honing in on CEO Elon Musk's leadership tactics. "If you're an analyst, I think the only way to handle an Elon Musk conference call is to take some mind-altering drugs," Cramer said.</p>   http://cnb.cx/2qHUXad

 2h

Tesla to open body repair shops

The first Tesla-owned body repair shops will be open for business before the end of the year, the company has announced. The company hasn't disclosed how many shops it will inaugurate or where they'll be located. However, it also plans on expanding the network of certified third-party body repair shops.   

 5h

Porsche 911 GT3 hits the 'Ring

The updated Porsche 911 GT3 lapped the Nurburgring track in seven minutes and 12 seconds. It's a full 12 seconds faster than the outgoing model.   

 6h

VW-owned SEAT to unveil 600 tribute

Volkswagen's Spain-based SEAT division will show a resto-modded 600 next week at the Barcelona Auto Show. The modernized classic will celebrate the 600's 60th birthday, but additional details haven't been announced yet.   

 7h

TVR gets 400 reservations for new Griffith

Born-again British sports car manufacturer TVR has already received 400 reservations for its upcoming coupe. The model will revive the heritage-laced Griffith nameplate when it breaks cover later this year.   http://bit.ly/2pLgGxz

 8h

Darth Vader inspired the 2018 Ford Mustang

The updated 2018 Ford Mustang is quietly inspired by Darth Vader. "The angled nostrils and contours of Darth Vader's mask became the inspiration for the Mustang's new fog lamp scoops and front-end shape," Ford design boss Melvin Betancourt explained.   

 9h

Ferrari-powered Toyota 86 goes drifting

A professional drifter had a team of skilled mechanics build his dream car. Called GT4586, it's a heavily-modified Toyota 86 powered by a 570-horsepower V8 engine pulled out of a Ferrari 458.   http://bit.ly/2qwHTXW

 10h

Hydrogen-powered UPS truck coming this year

UPS will begin rolling out experimental hydrogen-powered delivery trucks in September. Developed with the U.S. Department of Energy, the hydrogen-electric trucks will participate in a pilot program in Sacramento.   http://bit.ly/2pLlIKD

 11h

Is the Tesla Model 3 stealing the S' spotlight?

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk is worried the upcoming Model 3 is already hurting Model S sales. "We have seen some impact of Model S orders as a function of people being confused," he said during a conference call. Musk explained some people erroneously think the 3 is a replacement for the S.   http://bit.ly/2qxac8w

 12h