Ferrari preparing hardcore 488 GTO?

The next GTO-badged Prancing Horse could receive over 700 horsepower.

Ferrari is busily developing a more hardcore version of the 488 GTB that's set to revive the storied GTO nameplate. British media outlets report the 488 GTO will be the 458 Speciale's successor, and it will fight head-to-head against the upcoming Porsche 911 GT2 The 488 GTO is based on the GTB, but the similarities between the two models are largely skin-deep. Power is provided by an evolution of the GTB's twin-turbocharged, 3.9-liter V8 engine tuned to pump out about 700 horsepower, a 40-horse increase over the regular model. The eight's torque output will increase, too.British magazine Autocar reports Ferrari is putting the 488 on a diet. Engineers are removing the bulk of the sound-deadening material in the cabin and in the engine bay, and they're fitting thinner glass all around as well as lighter brakes. As a result, the next track-focused Prancing Horse tips the scale at under 3,100 pounds.Insiders suggest the GTO is capable of hitting 62 mph from a stop in 2.7 seconds, and it continues on to 124 mph in just 7.5 seconds. Trick electronic wizardry keeps the front end pointed in the right direction and all four wheels on the ground. Ferrari hasn't confirmed any of the aforementioned details, so we're taking them with a grain of salt.If the rumors are accurate, the Ferrari 488 GTO could make its debut before the end of the year to help celebrate the brand's 70th anniversary; an introduction at the upcoming Frankfurt Auto Show is possible. It will arrive in showrooms early next year as a limited-edition model, and it will be priced accordingly.