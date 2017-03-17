Ferrari skeptical of F1-powered AMG

Most Discussed
Next new Alfa will be a crossover
Alfa Romeo's next new model will most likely be a crossover. However, executives haven't decided whether it will be positioned above or below the Stelvio. http://bit.ly/2nI4GuQ
Audi previews next A6, A7, and A8
A French publication has obtained sketches of the next-generation A6, A7, and A8. The sketches were penned to illustrate the differences between the three models. http://bit.ly/2nLZiXg
New Volkswagen Polo to debut in Frankfurt
Volkswagen will introduce the sixth-generation Polo this fall at the Frankfurt Auto Show. It will be brand-new from top to bottom, but its design will be largely evolutionary. It's too early to tell whether the Polo will finally arrive on our shores to compete against the Yaris and the Fiesta. http://bit.ly/2nLIL5P
McLaren three-seater coming in 2019
McLaren will introduce a three-seater sports car in 2019. Billed as a homage to the F1, it will arrive as a coupe with a V8-electric hybrid drivetrain. About 30 of the 106 examples planned will be sold in the U.S., but they won't be street-legal. http://bit.ly/2nLGHux
Marchionne: no plans to relaunch Lancia
FCA boss Sergio Marchionne has revealed there are no plans to relaunch Lancia in the foreseeable future. He added sacrificing the storied brand was necessary to save Alfa Romeo and Maserati. http://bit.ly/2nLpotx
Nissan looking to co-deveolp SUVs with Mitsubishi
Nissan's next Armada SUV could serve as the basis for Mitsubishi's new Pajero full-size utility vehicle. http://bit.ly/2nIH2xZ
Hyundai recalls nearly 1M Sonatas over seat belt issue
Hyundai is recalling 978,000 examples of the Sonata in the United States to fix a seat belt glitch. The campaign affects Sonatas built from 2011 to 2014, and Sonata Hybrids manufactured between 2011 and 2015. http://reut.rs/2ndBBdO
Volkswagen puts Arteon into motion
Volkswagen has released the first video of the brand-new Arteon. Developed to replace the CC, the shapely new Vee-Dub is scheduled to arrive in showrooms in time for the 2018 model year. http://bit.ly/2nd4yXC
Alfa not replacing MiTo, Giulietta
Developing a replacement for the MiTo and the Giulietta isn't one of Alfa Romeo's priorities right now, the company has revealed. They're too Europe-focused, and Alfa needs cars that appeal to motorists around the globe. http://bit.ly/2nd2Rcz
McLaren confirms LT-badged 720S variant
McLaren boss Mike Flewitt has confirmed the new 720S will spawn a limited-edition, LT-badged model. The 650S-based 675LT was so successful that not giving the 720S the same treatment wouldn't make sense. A LT variant of the 570S might happen, too. http://bit.ly/2ndj4i2