Ferrari skeptical of F1-powered AMG

  • Updated March 17, 2017, 3:37 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Ferrari points out it already gave the idea a shot in the 1990s.

Mercedes-AMG made headlines when it announced plans to launch a hypercar powered by a Formula 1 engine. Many in the industry are eagerly waiting to see the car, but Ferrari remains highly skeptical.
"An F1 engine runs at 16,000 rpm... how can you use a car that revs to 16,000 rpm on the street? You can't, and if [the Mercedes-AMG Project One] doesn't rev to 16,000 rpm you have to ask the question, what remains of the Formula 1 engine?," opined Michael Leiters, Ferrari's chief technical officer, in an interview with Australian website Motoring.

Leiter pointed out that Ferrari already tried stuffing a Formula 1 engine in a road car when it introduced the limited-edition F50 in 1995. "I'm not convinced it works," he added without providing further details. Instead, he believes it's better to start from scratch when developing a supercar rather than scavenging the racing department's parts bin.

While Mercedes-AMG hasn't directly responded to Leiters' comments, an earlier report addresses some of his skepticism. The V6 will use a crankshaft that's cast instead of machined, it will feature a lower compression ratio, and its fuel injection system will be completely re-worked to lower the idle. It will rev to 11,000 rpm, but there's a catch: AMG expects the six will require a complete rebuild after approximately 30,000 miles.

