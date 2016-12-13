Ferrari unveils limited-edition J50 for Japan

  • Updated December 13, 2016, 10:59 am
  •         by Justin King

Based on the 488 Spider, only 10 examples will be produced.

Ferrari has unveiled the J50, an ultra-exclusive roadster that celebrates the company's 50th anniversary in Japan.

Based on the 488 Spider, the J50 was created by Ferrari's Special Projects department and designed by the company's Maranello team. Styling has been extensively modified, introducing a futuristic design language while evoking Ferrari's targa road cars from the '70s and '80s.

"While the 'helmet visor' effect, which spawns from the window graphic, is reminiscent of Ferrari's open competition barchettas going as far back as the 1950s, the black dividing line is a novel interpretation of a recurring Ferrari styling cue seen on iconic models such as the GTO, F40 and F50," the company says.

The limited-edition roadster integrates a 690 cv (680 horsepower) version of Ferrari's 3.9-liter V8 engine, put on display under a transparent polycarbonate cover behind the roll hoops.

The company has not announced pricing details for the J50, but it will presumably fetch seven figures. Only 10 examples will be built, all exclusive to the Japanese market.

  

