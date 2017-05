Fiat 500 gains black trim, two-tone appearance packages

Three new custom appearance options arrive for the Fiat 500's 60th anniversary.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has introduced three new appearance packages for the 2017 Fiat 500 lineup.The new custom trim options start with a 'Sport Black Trim' kit, available on the 500 Pop edition for an extra $1,295. The configuration features a black roof, side sills, mirror caps, spoiler, tail lamps and headlamp trim, along with 16-inch Hyper Black aluminum wheels.The two-tone appearance package allows customers to choose from a black, red or white accent roof with matching mirror caps. The contrasting colors can presumably be paired with any standard body paint color, hiking the purchase price by a modest $295.The third package offers a choice of several roof colors for the Fiat 500 Abarth, along with a choice of colors for the mirror caps, body-side stripes, roof and spoiler. The package fetches $495.The new packages arrive as the Fiat 500 celebrates its 60th anniversary. FCA notes that buyers can configure the car with a Cabrio top for an extra $1,495, making it the most affordable convertible in America with a starting price of $16,490 (excluding freight).