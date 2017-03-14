Most Discussed

First 2018 Volvo XC60 rolls off the line

  • April 26, 2017, 10:47 am
  • Apr 26, 2017, 10:47 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

The new 2018 Volvo XC60 will soon arrive in dealer showrooms.

Volvo announced on Wednesday that it has commenced production of its all-new XC60 SUV at the company's Torslanda plant in Sweden.
The second-generation XC60 represents the fourth vehicle based on Volvo's modular SPA architecture, following the XC90 SUV, S90 sedan and V90 wagon. Like those other SPA-based vehicles, the XC60 will offer a number of safety technologies, including a new Oncoming Lane Mitigation system designed to mitigate head-on collisions.

"This is a proud day for everyone at the plant," said Magnus Nilsson, vice president of the Torslanda plant. "We have worked hard in recent weeks and months to prepare Torslanda for this latest new Volvo model, and now we are ready to start delivering new XC60s to customers."

The first XC60 off the line was a T5 Inscription AWD model in Crystal White. That vehicle has already been sold to a customer.

The XC60 is an important vehicle for Volvo, with the mid-size SUV accounting for 30 percent of the company's global sales. Since its introduction nine years ago, Volvo has sold about 1 million units of the XC60 worldwide. Given the recent boom in SUV popularity, that milestone could come much sooner for the second-generation of the XC60.
