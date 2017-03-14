First 2018 Volvo XC60 rolls off the line

Most Discussed
Automotive News: Dodge Demon should be banned
Industry trade journal Automotive News believes the Dodge Challenger Demon should be banned from public roads. The publication doesn't make specific arguments to back up its point. http://bit.ly/2p3j9F4
Koenigsegg goes on hiring spree
Swedish supercar manufacturer Koenigsegg is hiring approximately 35 employees. The company wants to increase its production capacity while reducing delivery times by up to a year and a half. http://bit.ly/2p3vXva
2018 Honda Odyssey now in production
Honda's Alabama plant has begun production of the 2018 Odyssey. http://bit.ly/2piboJI
Dale Earnhardt, Jr. to retire
Dale Earnhardt, Jr. has announced he will retire from NASCAR at the end of the 2017 season. The decision comes after 18 seasons and over 600 races. http://bit.ly/2phraEX
Google buys land in Nevada
Google has paid $38.7 million for a large plot of land located right next to Tesla's Gigafactory in Reno, Nevada. Insiders suggest the purchase is related to the tech giant's self-driving car program. http://bit.ly/2phppHW