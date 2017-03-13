For GM, Opel sale could just be the beginning

  • Updated March 13, 2017, 10:15 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

GM is looking for other ways to fine-tune its business.

General Motors' recent decision to sell its Opel and Vauxhall brands might be just the start of a new paring initiative, a new report finds.


Although we're not likely to see another shakeup on the magnitude of leaving a mature market like Europe from GM anytime soon, the automaker says it's still weighing smaller cuts where it makes sense. "There's a little bit more work that we're doing in the international markets," GM CEO Mary Barra told Automotive News. "Our overall philosophy is that every country, every market segment has to earn its cost of capital."

GM hasn't laid its future plans out in detail, but the company says it will reduce spending in some "select" global markets. The Detroit-based automaker has already reduced its capital outlay in Russia, Australia, Indonesia and Thailand, so further cuts in those countries could be looming.

The shakeup will also be felt in GM's home market of North America, where trucks and SUVs are rapidly displacing passenger cars. Just four years ago passenger cars represented 38.3 percent of GM's North American business; through the first two months of 2017 that figure has dropped to 25.3 percent.

GM hasn't announced any specific nameplates that could be targeted for a phase-out, but offerings at both ends of the spectrum are at risk. At the smaller end, the slow-selling Chevrolet Sonic could be in GM's cross-hairs. So far this year Sonic sales have plummeted by 47 percent. The Sonic's big brother, the Chevy Impala, could also be on the chopping block, with the sedan's sales off by 31 percent in 2017.

The Buick LaCrosse, a cousin to the Impala, could also be in danger. Despite being redesigned last year, GM currently has a 340-day supply of the full-size sedan. In comparison, the automaker's full-size SUVs are running under a 60-day supply. GM has already axed the smaller Verano sedan from the Buick lineup due to slumping sales.

GM will use the savings realized by the cuts to invest more into trucks and SUVs, as well as the company's Cadillac luxury division. Some of the money will also be used to help fund GM's development of autonomous technologies.
RELATED CONTENT
GM nearing decision to close Opel?

Now

Mazda to expand CX-5 production later in 2017

Mazda announced Monday that it will add production capacity for its updated CX-5 crossover at its Hofu production facility starting in November. Currently, the CX-5 is produced only in Mazda's Hiroshima Plant. Mazda says the additional capacity will "[...] help the automaker respond quickly and flexibly to growing demand for SUVs globally."   

 5h

Mid-engined Aston Martin coming in 2021

Aston Martin has confirmed it's in the early stages of developing a mid-engined model aimed at the Lamborghini Huracan and the McLaren 720S. The yet-unnamed car will get a V12 engine, and it will be one of the best-looking cars the brand has ever built.    http://bit.ly/2nvkdxJ

 9h

Ferrari boss wants to reinvent California T

Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne says he's not entirely happy about the California T. The model started life as a Maserati and it doesn't feel like a true Ferrari, according to the exec. Consequently, the next-generation model will be completely re-invented.   http://bit.ly/2nvoyRD

 10h

Investor injects $1.8 billion in Detroit Electric

A Chinese company named Far East Smarter Energy Group has invested $1.8 billion in Detroit Electric. The company will use the cash to launch the electric, Lotus Elise-based SP:01, and to develop a battery-powered SUV set to arrive by the end of the decade.   

 11h

Next Porsche 911 could get mid-engined variant

Porsche has revealed the next generation of the 911 could go mid-engined for the first time. The mid-engined 911 RSR developed for racing has generated a considerable amount of interest among enthusiasts, so the company is considering building a street-legal variant of it.    

 2d

Driven: 2017 Land Rover Discovery

"We'd encounter frozen sand on a sharp descent and simply point the steering straight ahead and pray that the rest of the truck followed. It did. Every time."<br/>   http://bit.ly/2m8zELh

 3d

Porsche considering electric Macan

Porsche could introduce a battery-powered Macan as part of its electrification push, according to Reuters. Hybrid versions of the 911 and the 718 models are also possible in the medium-term future.    http://reut.rs/2n6MTkF

 3d

VW, Tata to collaborate in India

Volkswagen and Tata Motors will explore ways to collaborate on the growing Indian market. Czech Republic-based Skoda will represent Volkswagen in the project. More specific details will be announced in the coming months, according to the two partners.    http://bit.ly/2n6HR7P

 3d

Driven: 2017 Kia Niro

"The Niro represents part of Hyundai and Kia's assault on the Prius. And for the most part, it drives like it looks."   http://bit.ly/2n6IXR3

 3d

Dodge Challenger Demon to get 757 hp?

Dodge has released yet another teaser for the upcoming Challenger Demon. It shows a menu named Performance Pages that lets the driver monitor parameters such as torque and horsepower in real-time. The clocks are set to 7:57, which suggests the Demon will pack a 757-horsepower V8.    http://bit.ly/2n6LquP

 3d