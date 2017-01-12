Ford adds 816,000 vehicles to Takata airbag recall

  • Updated January 12, 2017, 12:34 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

The Takata airbag recall is still spreading.

Ford has announced an expansion of its Takata airbag recall. The new recall covers more than 816,000 vehicle built in North America.

The recall covers a wide range of vehicles from Ford's Ford, Lincoln and Mercury brands. On the Ford side, the recall includes the 2005-06 and 2012 Mustang; 2005-06 GT; 2006-09 and 2012 Fusion; 2007-09 Ranger; and 2007-09 Edge. Recalled Lincolns include the 2006-09 and 2012 Zephyer/MKZ; and the 2007-09 MKX. The 2006-09 Milan is the lone Mercury on the recall list.

Ford says vehicles covered by the latest recall were fitted with defective passenger side front airbags sourced from Takata. The defect may cause those airbags to spray metal shrapnel throughout the cabin in the event of a crash. Although the defect has proven deadly in other vehicles, Ford says it is not aware of any injuries or deaths related to its latest recall.

A grand total of 816,309 vehicles are included int he recall. Of those, 654,695 are in the United States. Ford dealers will replace the defective airbags free of charge.

  

