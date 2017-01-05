Ford adds Alexa integration to Sync3 [Video]

  • Updated January 5, 2017, 11:28 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Ford is now offering Amazon's Alexa on the go.

Amazon's Alexa has already taken over the home, and now the virtual personal assistant is taking aim at the car with a new app designed for Ford's Sync3 AppLink infotainment system.

Set to launch this summer, the new Amazon app will essentially give Ford owners access to Alexa on the go. Just like the home-based version, Ford owners will be able to ask Alexa the final score of last night's game or find the nearest coffee shop. Also similar to the home version of Alexa, drivers will be able to control smart devices in their home via the mobile app, such as WiFi enabled lights.

Additionally, the Ford app will support home-to-car capabilities. Using an Amazon Echo device in the house, Ford owners will be able to do things like remotely lock or start their vehicles. Those with electric vehicles like the Focus Electric or Fusion Energi can also check on their vehicle's remaining range.

"Ford and Amazon are aligned around a vision that your voice should be the primary way to interface with your favorite devices and services," said Don Butler, executive director, Ford Connected Vehicle and Services. "Customers will be able to start their vehicles from home, and manage smart home features while on the road - making life easier."

RELATED CARS
2017 Ford Transit
2016 Ford F-Series Super Duty
2017 Ford Fiesta ST
2016 Ford Escape
2017 Ford Transit Connect
2017 Ford Fusion
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon
2016 Ford Focus Sedan
2016 Ford Focus ST
2016 Ford Focus Electric

Hyundai announced a similar integration at the Consumer Electronic Show with Google Home, indicating the smart home-to-car connection is only getting stronger.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h