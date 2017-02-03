Ford begins 2017 F-150 Raptor exports to China

The Raptor is the first ever F-Series truck to be export from the U.S. to China by Ford.

Ford's high-performance off-roader — the F-150-based 2017 Raptor — is officially on its way to eagerly awaiting customers in China.

About a year after promising that it'd sell its all-new 2017 Raptor in China, Ford has officially started shipments of its all-new off-roader to the world's largest auto market. The Raptor represents the first-ever U.S.-built F-Series model to be exported to China by Ford.

"Ford is one of America's top exporters, and F-150 Raptor's appeal and unmatched off-road performance has earned the truck a loyal following around the globe," said Joe Hinrichs, Ford president, The Americas. "Export to China enables us to bring a new group of enthusiasts into the Ford family."

All Raptors destined for the Chinese market will be of the four-door SuperCrew variety. Like those models sold in the United States, Chinese-spec Raptors will use a twin-turbocharged 3.5L EcoBoost V6 and a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford has not announced Chinese pricing for the Raptor, but the Michigan-made truck lists from $48,860 on these shores.