Ford CEO Mark Fields ousted?

  • May 22, 2017, 1:22 am
  • May 22, 2017, 1:22 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The head of Ford's Smart Mobility LLC subsidiary will replace Fields.

Ford has asked CEO Mark Fields to clear his desk, according to sources familiar with the company's plans. An official announcement will be made later today.

Bill Ford, the company's executive chairman, and other members of Ford's board have lost confidence in Fields' leadership, Forbes reports. Ford is profitable -- it's expected to make $9 billion this year -- but it's losing market share in the United States and it recently announced massive layoffs. To complicate the situation, investors don't seem convinced by the company's sizable investment in electric powertrains and automated driving technology. Stock price has dropped by about 40 percent since 56-year old Fields took over in 2014.

Ford's board has already named 62-year old James Hackett as the company's new CEO. Hackett is currently the head of Ford's Smart Mobility LLC subsidiary, so he's seen as the right executive to steer the Blue Oval towards battery-powered cars that drive themselves while talking to each other. The name of the person who will replace Hackett hasn't been made public yet.

Forbes' report adds that James Farley (the president of Ford's Europe, Middle East, and Africa division) and Joseph Hinrichs (the head of Ford North America) will take on bigger responsibilities. They'll presumably help Hackett take over for Fields.

RELATED CARS
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon
2016 Ford Mustang GT
2016 Ford Mustang Convertible
2016 Ford Mustang
2017 Ford Fusion
2016 Ford Taurus
2016 Ford Taurus SHO
2017 Ford Transit Connect
2017 Ford Transit
2017 Ford Fusion Energi

Ford hasn't commented on the rumors, but insiders familiar with the company's plans say an announcement is hours away. Stay tuned, we'll bring you official information on Ford's management shake-up as soon as it's available.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Ford CEO Mark Fields fired?

Ford has fired Mark Fields, its CEO, according to sources familiar with the company's plans. Insiders explain company chairman Bill Ford and other board members have lost confidence in Fields' leadership. Forbes report James Hackett will replace Fields. An official announcement will be made later today.   

 2h

Ford Expedition is America's longest-lasting car

A recent study conducted by website iSeeCars finds the Ford Expedition is more likely to cross the 200,000-mile mark than any other car. The second and third spots go to the Toyota Sequoia and the Chevrolet Suburban, respectively.   

 13h

Honda S660 gets Liberty Walk kit

Tuner Liberty Walk has released an aggressive-looking body kit for Honda's S660 kei car. Wider and lower than stock, the kitted-up S660 would look right at home in a Fast & Furious film.   

 15h

Aston Martin considering IPO

Inspired by rival Ferrari's success, Aston Martin is considering holding an initial public offering (IPO). Bloomberg reports the British company could go public in London as early as next year.   

 17h

First Lamborghini Centenario arrives in the U.S.

A California dealer named Lamborghini Newport Beach has received the very first Centenario in the United States. Worth about $2 million, the limited-edition model features blue accents.   

 1d

BMW inaugurates expanded factory in China

BMW and Chinese partner Brilliance have expanded the size of their factory in China. The facility now has an annual capacity of 450,000 cars. It will soon begin producing the long-wheelbase variant of the new 5 Series, and it will build the next-gen X3 next year.   

 1d

Next Volkswagen CEO to come from within

Volkswagen boss Matthias Mueller has announced his successor will be someone who already works for the group, not an outsider. Mueller will be at the helm of Germany's largest automaker until at least 2020.   http://bit.ly/2r2Ev7P

 1d

Tom Brady inks Aston Martin endorsement deal

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be cruising around in a spankin'-new Aston Martin DB11. The five-time Super Bowl champ has a new endorsement deal with the British automaker, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports   http://bit.ly/2rzaR7h

 2d

Jerry Seinfeld-owned Lotus Exige for sale

A 2009 Lotus Exige purchased new by Jerry Seinfeld will cross the auction block on May 27. Painted bright green, the 260-horsepower coupe has just 3,988 miles on the clock. Celebrity ownership is expected to boost bidding up to about $70,000.   

 2d

Skoda Karoq crossover breaks cover

Volkswagen's Czech Republic-based Skoda division has introduced the Karoq crossover. The Tiguan-sized and -based soft-roader borrows styling cues from the bigger Kodiaq. It will go on sale across Europe and elsewhere in the coming months, but Skoda has decided not to break into the U.S. market.   

 2d