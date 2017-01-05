Ford CEO Mark Fields ousted?

The head of Ford's Smart Mobility LLC subsidiary will replace Fields.

Ford has asked CEO Mark Fields to clear his desk, according to sources familiar with the company's plans. An official announcement will be made later today.

Bill Ford, the company's executive chairman, and other members of Ford's board have lost confidence in Fields' leadership, Forbes reports. Ford is profitable -- it's expected to make $9 billion this year -- but it's losing market share in the United States and it recently announced massive layoffs. To complicate the situation, investors don't seem convinced by the company's sizable investment in electric powertrains and automated driving technology. Stock price has dropped by about 40 percent since 56-year old Fields took over in 2014.

Ford's board has already named 62-year old James Hackett as the company's new CEO. Hackett is currently the head of Ford's Smart Mobility LLC subsidiary, so he's seen as the right executive to steer the Blue Oval towards battery-powered cars that drive themselves while talking to each other. The name of the person who will replace Hackett hasn't been made public yet.

Forbes' report adds that James Farley (the president of Ford's Europe, Middle East, and Africa division) and Joseph Hinrichs (the head of Ford North America) will take on bigger responsibilities. They'll presumably help Hackett take over for Fields.

Ford hasn't commented on the rumors, but insiders familiar with the company's plans say an announcement is hours away. Stay tuned, we'll bring you official information on Ford's management shake-up as soon as it's available.