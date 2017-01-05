Ford CEO taking heat over slumping stock

Ford CEO Mark Fields is facing questions from the board.

Ford CEO Mark Fields is coming under fire from the company's board of directors over the automaker's slumping stock prices. It remains unknown if Fields' position at the company is in jeopardy.

Since Fields took over as CEO in 2014, Ford's stock has declined by about 35 percent. That's in sharp contrast to Fields' predecessor, Alan Mulally, who successfully steered Ford through the Great Recession.

An inside source told Automotive News that the board scheduled a meeting with Fields ahead of this week's annual shareholders meeting. The board reportedly grilled Fields over his decision to continue funding future products while the company's traditional automotive business continues to whither. Ford declined to comment on the alleged meeting between Fields and the board.

Under Fields' leadership Ford has expanded into areas like robotic taxis and ride hailing services. Although that strategy could pay off over the long haul, the board is concerned about short- and medium-term profitability.

"They're in a tough position because they have to focus on selling products today, making money, paying dividends," Michelle Krebs, a senior analyst with Cox Automotive, told Automotive News. "And yet they've got to position themselves for the future and there's not going to be a payback on that anytime soon."

Ford's first quarter adjusted earnings declined by 42 percent this year.