Ford CEO taking heat over slumping stock

  • May 11, 2017, 4:22 pm
  • May 11, 2017, 4:22 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Ford CEO Mark Fields is facing questions from the board.

Ford CEO Mark Fields is coming under fire from the company's board of directors over the automaker's slumping stock prices. It remains unknown if Fields' position at the company is in jeopardy.

Since Fields took over as CEO in 2014, Ford's stock has declined by about 35 percent. That's in sharp contrast to Fields' predecessor, Alan Mulally, who successfully steered Ford through the Great Recession.

An inside source told Automotive News that the board scheduled a meeting with Fields ahead of this week's annual shareholders meeting. The board reportedly grilled Fields over his decision to continue funding future products while the company's traditional automotive business continues to whither. Ford declined to comment on the alleged meeting between Fields and the board.

Under Fields' leadership Ford has expanded into areas like robotic taxis and ride hailing services. Although that strategy could pay off over the long haul, the board is concerned about short- and medium-term profitability.

RELATED CARS
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon
2016 Ford Mustang GT
2016 Ford Mustang Convertible
2016 Ford Mustang
2017 Ford Fusion
2016 Ford Taurus
2016 Ford Taurus SHO
2017 Ford Transit Connect
2017 Ford Transit
2017 Ford Fusion Energi

"They're in a tough position because they have to focus on selling products today, making money, paying dividends," Michelle Krebs, a senior analyst with Cox Automotive, told Automotive News. "And yet they've got to position themselves for the future and there's not going to be a payback on that anytime soon."

Ford's first quarter adjusted earnings declined by 42 percent this year.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Spy shots show Wrangler's new, more upscale interior

Spies caught the 2018 Jeep Wrangler without any interior camo this week, giving us a look at a new, more feature-rich cabin that still preserves Jeep's legendary 4x4 capability.   http://bit.ly/2po6dvl

 1h

Ford shareholders concerned about value, investment plans

Ford faced resistance from investors in Thursday's shareholder meeting. Participants expressed displeasure regarding the company's lagging stock price, its insistence on investing in mobility rather than traditional automotive development, and the lack of face-to-face participation from executives, Automotive News reports.   http://bit.ly/2r5Qazn

 2h

Volkswagen still believes in diesel engines

Volkswagen still believes in the diesel engine. "Diesel will remain indispensable for the foreseeable future," company boss Matthias Mueller said. The company's goal is to boost the efficiency of gasoline- and diesel-powered engines by 10 to 15 percent by 2020.   http://bit.ly/2r4qovm

 5h

Porsche builds its 1 millionth 911

Porsche has just built the 1 millionth unit of its iconic 911. Amazing, more than 70 percent of all 911s ever built are still on the road.   http://bit.ly/2pnUjRT

 5h

Harley-Davidson developing electric motorcycles

Emblematic motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has confirmed it's developing a range of electric models. The bikes are part of an ambitious product offensive, though Harley hasn't revealed when they'll hit the market.   http://bit.ly/2pn51Ix

 6h

VW CEO under investigation for market manipulation

A German prosecutor is investigating Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller, company chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, and former boss Martin Winterkorn over allegations of market manipulation. They've been accused of taking too long to tell Porsche SE shareholders about the emissions scandal.   http://bit.ly/2pmq2TQ

 7h

China's GAC building huge factory for U.S.-bound EVs

Chinese automaker GAC is constructing a massive, $6.5 billion factory to manufacture electric vehicles. Some of the models might be shipped to the United States in the coming years, according to Autoblog.   

 8h

2008 Toyota NASCAR up for sale

A Toyota Camry used during the 2008 NASCAR season will cross the auction block in just a few days. Fitted with a 700-horsepower V8 and a four-speed manual transmission, the retired racer was recently restored to like-new condition. Auctions America expects it will sell for about $35,000.   http://bit.ly/2r4zlES

 9h

BMW previews 8 Series

BMW has released a teaser sketch that previews the upcoming 8 Series. The ultra-luxurious coupe will debut as a close-to-production concept later this month during the Villa d'Este Concours d'Elegance.   

 9h

VW won't publish probe into Dieselgate

Volkswagen told shareholders it won't publish the results of the probe into its diesel scandal conducted by law firm Jones Day. The company's top executives explain publishing the full report would subject them to more fines and more lawsuits, according to Automotive News.   

 10h