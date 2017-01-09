Ford confirms new Ranger pickup, Bronco SUV

  • Updated January 9, 2017, 10:09 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Ford will revive two of its popular truck nameplates.

Ford has confirmed that both the Ranger mid-size pickup truck and Bronco SUV will be back in dealer showrooms by 2020.

Ford announced today at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit that it will begin building a new generation of its Ranger pickup truck in 2019. A Bronco SUV, which will be presumably based on the Ranger pickup, will follow in 2020. Both vehicles will be made at the company's Michigan Assembly Plant.

"We've heard our customers loud and clear. They want a new generation of vehicles that are incredibly capable yet fun to drive," said Joe Hinrichs, Ford's president of The Americas. "Ranger is for truck buyers who want an affordable, functional, rugged and maneuverable pickup that's Built Ford Tough. Bronco will be a no-compromise midsize 4x4 utility for thrill seekers who want to venture way beyond the city."

The Ranger, which went out of production for the United States market in 2011, will face off against a new crop of mid-size pickups that includes the Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Colorado and Honda Ridgeline. The Bronco, meanwhile, will have a smaller competition set that will mainly include the Toyota 4Runner and Jeep Wrangler.

Ford didn't offer any other details about its upcoming models, but expect to learn more in the coming months.

