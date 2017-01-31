Ford debuts 90-second Super Bowl commercial [Video]

Ford will air a new mobility spot during this year's Super Bowl.

Ford has released a 90-second television commercial that will air this Sunday during Super Bowl LI.

The ad, known simply as "2017 Ford Go Further," is intended to signal Ford's future direction as a mobility company rather than strictly as an automobile manufacturer. In the 90-second spot Ford highlights all the ways people have become "stuck" in life. At the end, those people are freed thanks to Ford innovations like ride-sharing and autonomous vehicles.

Ford has previously outlined plans to have a high-volume, fully-autonomous vehicle on the road by 2021. The Dearborn-based company has already showed off an autonomous version of its Fusion sedan.

In order to support its transition from a car maker to a mobility company, Ford recently appointed Musa Tariq as its chief brand officer. Tariq is a tech industry vet at just 34-years old with stints at Burberry, Nike and, most recently, Apple.