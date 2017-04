Ford extends Shelby GT350, GT350R availability for another year

The 2018 edition carries over from the current model, but with a few new color choices.

Ford has announced plans to extend Shelby GT350 and GT350R Mustang availability for another model year.The 2018 edition carries over from the current model, but with a few new color choices including Orange Fury, Kona Blue and Lead Foot Gray.The GT350 is billed as the most track-ready, street-legal Mustang ever produced. Its 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 integrates a flat-plane crank and delivers 526 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque.The company has been hit with a lawsuit from owners of the 2016 model, which allegedly suffers from overheating issues for certain components. The 2017 and 2018 editions both include engine oil, transmission and differential coolers to keep such systems functioning properly on the track, however.Rumors suggest Ford is also working on a new Shelby GT500 with around 740 horsepower, slightly ahead of Dodge's Hellcat-powered Charger and Challenger. It is expected to integrate a new 5.0-liter V8 with twin turbochargers.