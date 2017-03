Ford Focus RS sales hit 3,500 units in US

The company is selling an average of more than 500 vehicles each month.

Ford has highlighted strong demand for the Focus RS , with sales surpassing 3,500 units in the US market.The milestone was reached just six months after the RS first arrived in US showrooms, equating to an average of more than 500 vehicles sold each month."Uniquely for a performance vehicle, we haven't seen any sales decline during the winter months, but rather customer interest has picked up thanks to AWD availability," says Focus marketing manager Jessica Bishop.California is the most popular market with 627 units sold to date, followed by Michigan, Texas, Florida and Pennsylvania.The RS' average transaction price is $42,351, more than $6,000 above the base price for the car. Nearly two-thirds of US buyers opt for the RS2 package, which includes leather-trimmed Recaro seats with an eight-way adjustable driver's throne, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a voice-activated navigation system.Rumors suggest Ford Performance is readying a tuning package for the RS, potentially pushing average transaction prices even higher.