"When we kicked off 2016, we had two primary objectives for our Ford GT supercar - to excel at Le Mans, and to start deliveries before year-end," said Ford CTO Raj Nair after driving a GT off the assembly line. "We've achieved both."
The GT was first unveiled at the Detroit auto show early in 2015, slightly less than two years ahead of production.
The company recently posted a video of a GT undergoing high-speed testing, showcasing its 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. With the help of twin turbochargers, the performance engine promises to deliver more than 600 horsepower and launch the car to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds.
GT enthusiasts who failed to make the cut in Ford's exclusive application process can still buy one for the holidays, but only in diminutive Lego form.
Here at Leftlane, we believe the contributions of the community are just as valuable as those of our staff. The Web, at its core, is a medium for information sharing and communication. We strive to provide good information, but without you—the community member—there is no communication. Read More>>