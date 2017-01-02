Ford GT Competition Series loses weight, adds more carbon fiber

  • Updated February 23, 2017, 3:37 pm
  •         by Justin King

Engineers focused on eliminating weight high in the vehicle, shifting its center of gravity down toward the road surface.

Ford has officially introduced the GT Competition Series after a few details surfaced ahead of schedule in the GT owners manual.


As expected, the special edition boasts a lighter weight for improved performance on the track. Engineers focused on eliminating weight high in the vehicle, helping shift its center of gravity down toward the road surface.

Creature comforts such as air conditioning and stereo components have been eliminated, along with cupholders and storage bins. The Competition Series also integrates a Perspex acrylic engine hatch cover with a manual latch and carbon-fiber prop rod, presumably saving a couple of pounds, while a Gorilla Glass bulkhead is half as thick as the standard production model.

The package includes all of the lightweight options available for the standard car including carbon-fiber wheels and titanium lug nuts and exhaust components. It retains an FIA-certified roll cage, active aerodynamic systems and other gear that will be helpful on the track.

The Competition Series is visually distinguished by exposed carbon-fiber racing stripes, mirror caps, A-pillars and lower body trim. The interior also features plenty of bare carbon, while the center console plate and steering wheel have been modified to account for the deleted equipment.

The Competition Series will be available in North America for all production years, but pricing and a final curb weight have not been publicly disclosed.

Now

Jeep intros Renegade 'Desert Hawk' edition for UK

Just 100 examples will be produced, each featuring a desert-theme exterior color scheme and unique interior elements.   

 2h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante teaser shows active aero

The YouTube video demonstrates Lamborghini's new Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) technology in use at the Nurburgring.<br/>   http://bit.ly/2lKsgZW

 3h

Volkswagen Arteon teased again

Volkswagen has released a new teaser image that previews the Arteon, a four-door coupe designed to replace the CC. Inspired by the Sport Coupe GTE concept, the Arteon will debut next month at the Detroit Auto Show.   

 11h

Carlos Ghosn to resign as Nissan CEO

Carlos Ghosn will step down as CEO of Nissan on April 1. He will be replaced by Hiroto Saikawa, an auto industry veteran who has worked for Nissan since 1977. Ghosn is stepping down to focus on expanding the Renault-Nissan Alliance. He remains the Alliance's CEO, the CEO of Renault, and the Chairman of Nissan.    http://bit.ly/2mfvXob

 11h

New Renault EV coming to Geneva

Renault will lift the veil off of a new electric vehicle during the Geneva Auto Show. Details are few and far between, but the automaker promises the car will be a big surprise.    

 12h

Audi releases S4 specs, pricing

The new Audi S4 is powered by a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine rated at 345 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 4.4 seconds, a figure that makes it half a second quicker than the outgoing model. The model is on sale now, and pricing starts at $51,875.   

 12h

New E-Class Cabriolet to debut in Geneva

Mercedes-Benz will introduce the next-generation E-Class Cabriolet at the Geneva Auto Show. The company has also confirmed a new AMG-badged concept will break cover at the show.    

 14h

McLaren video shows new Super Series drifting on the track

The next-generation model promises to improve track performance without sacrificing McLaren's legendary daily drivability.   http://bit.ly/2kZPFCS

 1d

Skoda previews updated Rapid

Volkswagen-owned Skoda has introduced the updated Rapid. The model receives minor visual tweaks such as revised headlights, and it's available with new engines that pollute less and use less fuel.   

 1d

Cadillac to roll out new infotainment system

The 2017 Cadillac CTS will usher in the next evolution of the brand's CUE infotainment system. The next-gen software is more intuitive to use and much faster, according to Cadillac officials.    

 1d