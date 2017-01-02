Ford GT Competition Series loses weight, adds more carbon fiber

Engineers focused on eliminating weight high in the vehicle, shifting its center of gravity down toward the road surface.

Ford has officially introduced the GT Competition Series after a few details surfaced ahead of schedule in the GT owners manual.As expected, the special edition boasts a lighter weight for improved performance on the track. Engineers focused on eliminating weight high in the vehicle, helping shift its center of gravity down toward the road surface.Creature comforts such as air conditioning and stereo components have been eliminated, along with cupholders and storage bins. The Competition Series also integrates a Perspex acrylic engine hatch cover with a manual latch and carbon-fiber prop rod, presumably saving a couple of pounds, while a Gorilla Glass bulkhead is half as thick as the standard production model.The package includes all of the lightweight options available for the standard car including carbon-fiber wheels and titanium lug nuts and exhaust components. It retains an FIA-certified roll cage, active aerodynamic systems and other gear that will be helpful on the track.The Competition Series is visually distinguished by exposed carbon-fiber racing stripes, mirror caps, A-pillars and lower body trim. The interior also features plenty of bare carbon, while the center console plate and steering wheel have been modified to account for the deleted equipment.The Competition Series will be available in North America for all production years, but pricing and a final curb weight have not been publicly disclosed.