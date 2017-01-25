Ford GT performance specifications released

The GT packs more power than originally announced.

Ford has finally released performance specifications for the 2017 GT.

The twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 produces 647 horsepower at 6,250 rpm and 550 pound-feet of torque at 5,900 rpm. The six-cylinder is the most powerful EcoBoost that Ford has ever produced, and it spins the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The GT tops out at 216 mph, making it the fastest production Ford on the track. The Blue Oval explains the GT beat the Ferrari 458 Speciale (which is no longer in production) and the McLaren 675LT around the Calabogie Motorsports Park in Canada.

"We tested and developed this powertrain through the Daytona Prototype race car that ran in IMSA for two seasons, last season racing with Ford GT. We are extremely pleased with how it performs, both on the track and on the road," said Dave Pericak, Ford Performance's global director.

Massive brakes hidden behind 20-inch alloy wheels bring the action to a stop. Active aerodynamics and an active suspension both help drivers make the most of the GT's grunt on the track.

The 2017 Ford GT is on sale now, but eligible buyers are hand-picked by the Blue Oval. Just 250 cars will be built annually in Markham, Canada, and production will be capped to 1,000 units over a four-year run.