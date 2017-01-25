Ford GT performance specifications released

  • Updated January 25, 2017, 2:01 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The GT packs more power than originally announced.

Ford has finally released performance specifications for the 2017 GT.

The twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 produces 647 horsepower at 6,250 rpm and 550 pound-feet of torque at 5,900 rpm. The six-cylinder is the most powerful EcoBoost that Ford has ever produced, and it spins the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The GT tops out at 216 mph, making it the fastest production Ford on the track. The Blue Oval explains the GT beat the Ferrari 458 Speciale (which is no longer in production) and the McLaren 675LT around the Calabogie Motorsports Park in Canada.

"We tested and developed this powertrain through the Daytona Prototype race car that ran in IMSA for two seasons, last season racing with Ford GT. We are extremely pleased with how it performs, both on the track and on the road," said Dave Pericak, Ford Performance's global director.

Get More Car Info

Massive brakes hidden behind 20-inch alloy wheels bring the action to a stop. Active aerodynamics and an active suspension both help drivers make the most of the GT's grunt on the track.

The 2017 Ford GT is on sale now, but eligible buyers are hand-picked by the Blue Oval. Just 250 cars will be built annually in Markham, Canada, and production will be capped to 1,000 units over a four-year run.

RELATED CONTENT
First Drive: 2011 Shelby GT350 [Review]
Report: Ford to shoehorn supercharged Coyote V8 in Australian-market Falcon
NY Live: Shelby "spiritually revives" GT with Mustang V6-based Shelby GTS [Update]
  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h