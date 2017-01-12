Ford GT to feature digital dash [Video]

  • Updated January 12, 2017, 9:51 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

The Ford GT will use a digital dash that will eventually be offered in other Ford products.

Ford's upcoming GT super car will feature an all-new digital gauge cluster, the Dearborn-based automaker announced on Thursday.

Designed to mimic the same kind of display used in modern aircraft and race cars, the new customizable display measures 10-inches wide and puts all pertinent vehicle information directly within the view of the driver. The screen features five different display modes — Normal, Wet, Sport, Track and V-Max, each with a different emphasis on vehicle information. For example, Normal mode prominently displays vehicle speed while a gear indicator takes center stage in Track mode.

"Driver focus and attention are key with such high performance," said Jamal Hameedi, chief engineer, Ford Performance. "We've designed the GT with a sleek digital instrument display that changes depending on driving mode in ways that are important and usable to the driver."

Although the 10-inch digital display is launching in the GT, it won't stay there for long. Ford promises that the all-digital dash will eventually spread to other products within its lineup. However, no timeframe was given.

