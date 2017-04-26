Report: Automakers quietly preparing for higher octane fuel

Most Discussed
FCA looking for new autonomous tech partners
FCA appears to be on the hunt for additional suppliers for autonomous vehicle tech. FCA already partners with Google's Waymo, but additional suppliers may be invited into the fold, Reuters reports. http://reut.rs/2pjlRou
Michigan next in line for 75-mile-per-hour speed limits
1,500 miles of Michigan highways will see their speed limits bumped by as much as 10 miles per hour, the Detroit Free Press reports. Some stretches will see their limits raised to 75. The plan calls for 600 miles of road to be re-signed for 75 MPH and an additional 900 miles bumping up to 65. The transition will take place this year and there's likely more to come; additional highways are currently under review by state officials. http://on.freep.com/2pjd99x
Automotive News: Dodge Demon should be banned
Industry trade journal Automotive News believes the Dodge Challenger Demon should be banned from public roads. The publication doesn't make specific arguments to back up its point. http://bit.ly/2p3j9F4
Koenigsegg goes on hiring spree
Swedish supercar manufacturer Koenigsegg is hiring approximately 35 employees. The company wants to increase its production capacity while reducing delivery times by up to a year and a half. http://bit.ly/2p3vXva
2018 Honda Odyssey now in production
Honda's Alabama plant has begun production of the 2018 Odyssey. http://bit.ly/2piboJI
Dale Earnhardt, Jr. to retire
Dale Earnhardt, Jr. has announced he will retire from NASCAR at the end of the 2017 season. The decision comes after 18 seasons and over 600 races. http://bit.ly/2phraEX
Google buys land in Nevada
Google has paid $38.7 million for a large plot of land located right next to Tesla's Gigafactory in Reno, Nevada. Insiders suggest the purchase is related to the tech giant's self-driving car program. http://bit.ly/2phppHW