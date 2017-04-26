Report: Automakers quietly preparing for higher octane fuel

Michigan next in line for 75-mile-per-hour speed limits

1,500 miles of Michigan highways will see their speed limits bumped by as much as 10 miles per hour, the Detroit Free Press reports. Some stretches will see their limits raised to 75. The plan calls for 600 miles of road to be re-signed for 75 MPH and an additional 900 miles bumping up to 65. The transition will take place this year and there's likely more to come; additional highways are currently under review by state officials. http://on.freep.com/2pjd99x