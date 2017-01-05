Ford issues two recalls for newer Explorer, pickups

  • May 24, 2017, 10:37 am
  •         by Justin King

Seats in some vehicles may have been built with improper welds, increasing injury risk in a crash.

Ford has announced two safety compliance recalls for newer pickups and SUVs.

A few thousand 2017 F-150, Super Duty and Explorer vehicles were sold with defective driver seats. The seats may have been produced with an inadequate weld attaching the back recliner mechanism.

"In the affected vehicles, a driver seat back frame that has been improperly welded may fail to comply with certain federal motor vehicle safety standards, and may not adequately restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury," Ford says, though the company is unaware of any related accidents or injuries.

The second campaign focuses on chrome exterior door handle covers that were sold as accessory equipment for the 2015-2017 F-150 and the 2017 F-250 to F-550. The covers can increase inertial loads, potentially allowing the door to unlatch during a side impact.

Only 551 chrome kits were sold through Ford dealerships.

