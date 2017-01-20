Ford, London to test plug-in Transit vans

Ford and the city of London are partnering on a new project.

Ford is partnering with the city of London to see how the implementation of plug-in hybrid commercial vans might cut down on the city's pollution levels.

The year-long trial will see 20 new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Transit Custom vans put into regular service in London's city center. Those vans will be used by commercial fleets, including Transport for London, which is supporting the trial. The end goal of the project is to gauge how plug-in or fully electric vans might help with London's clean air targets.

"This exciting project in London shows how innovative technology can help improve the prosperity and quality of life in our congested cities," said Jim Farley, chairman and CEO, Ford of Europe. "Ford is the top selling commercial vehicle brand in Europe, so it's fitting that this Transit plug-in hybrid is leading the electric vehicle revolution for business users."

Ford didn't reveal any technical details about the Transit Custom PHEV. However, the PHEV Transits are sure to be far less polluting than the vans currently completing 280,000 journeys in London on a single weekday.

The entire project is being funded with a £4.7 million grant from the Advanced Propulsion Centre.