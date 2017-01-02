Ford pushes ahead with two new factories in Mexico

The two facilities are expected to cost $2.5 billion and employ around 3,800 workers.

Ford has reportedly reassured its Mexico workforce that the recent decision to kill a $1.6 billion planned factory will not precipitate a wider departure from the country.

The company is currently moving forward with construction of two other facilities in Mexico -- together worth $2.5 billion -- that are scheduled to begin production later this year, according to a Mexico News Daily report citing Ford's Mexico chief, Gabriel López. To be clear, the projects were announced nearly two years ago.

Part of the investment will be spent in Chihuahua to build a new engine plant and expand the engine production facility that currently resides at the site. The rest of the funds will pay for a new transmission factory in Guanajuato.

Ford employed approximately 11,000 workers in Mexico when it first announced the expansion, which will eventually require around 3,800 additional workers. Most will be tasked with building new gearboxes that will be shipped from Guanajuato to assembly plants in the US, South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Echoing the company's previous statements regarding the nixed San Luis Potosí factory, López argued the decision was "correct ... for shareholders" and "not a response to political concerns," apparently referring to President Trump's threats to renegotiate NAFTA and use tariffs to discourage automakers from shifting production to Mexico.