Ford Mustang gets two-star rating in Euro NCAP tests

  • Updated January 25, 2017, 4:53 pm
  •         by Justin King

"Ford did not expect Euro NCAP to test the Mustang and chose not to fit safety technology in Europe which is available to its American consumers, and available on several other sports cars for that matter," said a Euro NCAP official.

The Ford Mustang has received a poor two-star rating in the European New Car Assessment Program.

Scores for both the front driver and passenger were affected by "bottoming out" on the steering wheel and dashboard, respectively, due to insufficient inflation of the airabgs and inadequate restrait for the passenger seatbelt load-limiter.

In one test, the rear passenger dummy 'submarined' under the lap portion of the seatbelt and consequently received a low score for potential knee, femur and pelvis injuries.

The Mustang coupe received a five-star overall rating for the US NCAP, though the EU has different standards. It was also praised as the closest pony car to winning a Top Safety Pick award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safey.

Euro NCAP secretary general Michiel van Ratingen has provided a clue to the discrepancies, claiming that Ford "did not expect Euro NCAP to test the Mustang" and chose not to sell the Euro-spec model with safety technology that is available to American customers.

"Such an attitude to safety should trouble Ford's customers, whether they are buying a high-powered muscle car or a regular family car," he opined.

Ford is said to be launching its facelifted Mustang in Europe with additional safet features including pre-collision assist and lane-keeping assist. Euro NCAP will assess the updated model when it becomes available.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h