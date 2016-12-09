Ford patents outpace rivals in 2016

  • Updated December 9, 2016, 2:04 pm
  •         by Justin King

The USPTO has granted Ford around 1,500 patents so far this year.

Ford employees have significantly ramped up their invention pace in recent years, allegedly receiving more patent grants in 2016 than any other automaker.

The US Patent and Trademark Office granted Ford around 1,500 patents so far this year, representing a 25 percent increase compared to 2015's numbers. The total accounts for nearly half of Ford's 3,200 global patents awarded this year.

The company suggests its employees have submitted the most patent applications in the company's entire 113-year history this year. Global filings increased by 40 percent to 8,000 inventions, a 90 percent leap over 2014.

"We are living the innovation mindset in all parts of our business across the globe," says Ford CTO Raj Nair. "As an auto and mobility company, this is an exciting time, and our employees are aggressively advancing emerging technologies and increasing our mobility patents at record levels."

RELATED CARS
2017 Ford Transit
2016 Ford F-Series Super Duty
2017 Ford Fiesta ST
2016 Ford Escape
2017 Ford Transit Connect
2017 Ford Fusion
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon
2016 Ford Focus Sedan
2016 Ford Focus ST
2016 Ford Focus Electric

The 'On-the-Go H2O' system is among the more radical inventions, collecting vehicle condensation to use as drinking water. The Carr-E is a personal transportation device that can double as a package delivery system, while the eChair electric wheelchair self-loads into a car. Another invention equips autonomous vehicles with drones.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h