Ford Performance debuts Shelby FP350S race car

Ford's newest turn-key race car packs a 5.2-liter V8.

Ford Performance has introduced a new Mustang-based race car named Shelby FP350S. The turn-key racer is eligible for the TA3 and TA4 categories of the Trans Am series, and the T1 and T2 categories of SCCA and NASA club racing.

Developed exclusively for track use, the Mustang-based Shelby FP350S is powered by a naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V8 engine, though it's not the flat-plane unit found under the hood of the street-legal Shelby GT350. Performance data hasn't been released yet, but we know the eight-cylinder is fitted with a race exhaust and an oil cooler. It sends its power to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission and a 3.73 rear end.

Ford Performance has added a high-performance brake system, a race suspension, and 19-inch alloys. The FP350S also receives a body kit that includes a front splitter, and an adjustable rear wing made out of carbon fiber. 18-inch alloys and Shelby decals are both found on the list of options.

Motor Authority reports the FP350S' body is strengthened with additional seam welding, and every car comes equipped with a six-point roll cage. The cabin features a Sparco bucket seat for the driver and a quick-release steering wheel.

The Ford Performance Shelby FP350S will go on sale across the nation in the near future. Pricing and performance information will be published closer to the car's on-sale date. Ford stresses the FP350S isn't street-legal because it was designed only for racing.