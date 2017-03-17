Ford Performance open to RS-badged SUVs

Most Discussed
Other Ford Stories
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Switzerland's Tesla S fighter takes shape
A Swiss company named Elextra is moving forward with the development of a luxurious electric sedan. The Lamborghini-esque four-door will sprint from zero to 62 mph in under 2.3 seconds, according to the company. http://bit.ly/2njeNIU
Next-gen Dacia Duster to debut in Frankfurt?
The second generation of the hot-selling Dacia Duster will greet the public for the first time this fall at the Frankfurt Auto Show, according to a recent report. The new model will ride on an evolution of its predecessor's platform. http://bit.ly/2njjXoh
Chrysler 300 ranks last for safety complaints
A new study finds Chrysler 300 owners are 2.5 times more likely to complain about safety-related issues than the industry average. Autoblog reports the issues include electrical gremlins that cause the car to stall while driving or not start; a few owners even reported exploding alternators. http://bit.ly/2nj50Tj
VW-owned SEAT confirms flagship SUV
Volkswagen's Spanish SEAT division has confirmed plans to introduce a flagship SUV next year. Built in Wolfsburg, the model will be closely related to the U.S.-spec 2018 Tiguan. http://bit.ly/2obBP24
Bentley Bentayga ends up in FL scrapyard
A Bentley Bentayga worth over a quarter of a million dollars is sitting in a Florida junkyard. Jalopnik reports the SUV was stolen and the owner was paid out before it was recovered, so it received a salvage title. Bidding currently stands at $112,000. http://bit.ly/2obpmLG