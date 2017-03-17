Ford promises more electrified vehicles for China

The Mondeo Energi plug-in hybrid will be followed by an all-new fully electric small SUV with an estimated range of more than 280 miles.

Ford has outlined a broad commitment to launch more electrified vehicles in China.

The Blue Oval will soon launch the Mondeo Energi plug-in hybrid in China, built locally via a joint venture. The Energi will follow the China-produced Mondeo Hybrid that went on sale in the world's largest automotive market late last year.

Within five years, the company will launch an all-new fully electric compact SUV with an estimated range of more than 280 miles.

"We are prioritizing our electrification efforts on China to reflect its importance as a global electrified vehicle market and to make lives better, simpler and more cost effective for Chinese consumers," says Ford chief Mark Fields.

The company will offer a wide range of electrified models by 2025 including mild hybrids, plug-in hybrids and pure EVs. By that time, 70 percent of Ford nameplates will be available with electric powertrain options including the full range of models built by the Changan Ford joint venture.

Globally, Ford has committed $4.5 billion to electrify its most popular vehicles with plans to launch 13 new global EVs within the next five years.

