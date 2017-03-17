Ford recalls 440K vehicles to address four defects

Most Discussed
Meet the 1,000-hp Toyota Corolla iM designed to drift
The Rockstar Energy drift team has turned Toyota's homely Corolla iM into a 1,000-horsepower drifting machine. Nearly every component inside and out has been upgraded by Papadakis Racing; notably, the iM is rear-wheel drive. It will participate in Formula Drift events around the nation. http://bit.ly/2ng6bzq
Face-lifted Mercedes S-Class spied
Amateur spy shots have revealed the face-lifted Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Expected to debut as a 2018 model, the S gets minor visual updates such as a tweaked grille and new-look headlights. It will also receive more driving aids, and a brand-new straight-six engine. http://bit.ly/2o695eG
Mugen unveils electric dirt bike
Honda tuner Mugen has unveiled an electric dirt bike named E.Rex. It's based on the CR250, but the single-cylinder engine has been replaced by a motor and a battery. It's just a concept, though Mugen is working closely with Honda to electrify the world of two-wheelers.
Tesla Model Y details could come as soon as next week
Following a long twitter discussion last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk followed up with Ars Technica, dropping a hint that details of the new Model Y could be revealed as early as next week. http://bit.ly/2mNKRWP
Tencent takes 5% stake in Tesla
Chinese tech firm Tencent has purchased a five percent stake in Tesla, Inc., for $1.78 billion. Tencent has been investing in electric vehicle and autonomous technology firms, including at least two Chinese startups, Reuters reports. http://reut.rs/2mMvSfC
Accident won't derail Volvo/Uber partnership
Uber's self-driving car program has faced significant setbacks in the past few weeks. Notably, the program was banned in California after Uber failed to get a permit, its XC90-based prototypes were widely accused of running lights and cutting off cyclists, and one of them was involved in an accident. However, Volvo remains committed to the partnership, and it will continue to support Uber. http://bit.ly/2nbZrCL