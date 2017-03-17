Ford recalls 440K vehicles to address four defects

  • Updated March 29, 2017, 11:46 am
  •         by Justin King

Affected models include the Fiesta, Fusion, F-450/550, Escape, Edge, Transit Connect and Lincoln MKZ.

Ford has issued several recalls addressing four defects across seven different models, affecting more than 440,000 vehicles sold in North America.

Approximately 230,000 vehicles equipped with 1.6-liter GTDI engines will be repaired to prevent under-hood fires. Models include the 2014 Escape, 2014-2015 Fiesta ST, 2013-2014 Fusion and the 2013-2015 Transit Connect.

A lack of coolant circulation can cause the engine to overheat, potentially cracking the cylinder head. A cracked head can allow oil to leak, increasing the risk of fire in the engine compartment. Dealers will install a coolant level sensor and software, while customers will be asked to bring in their vehicle if it exhibits coolant loss or overheating.

"Ford is aware of 29 reports of fire associated with this issue in the United States and Canada," the company admits. "No injuries have been reported."

The Blue Oval is also adding around 211,000 vehicles to an existing recall related to broken pawl spring tabs in door latches, which can allow the door to unexpectedly open while driving.

The revised list of vehicles includes certain production dates for the 2014 Fiesta, 2013-2014 Fusion and 2013-2014 Lincoln MKZ.

A smaller campaign covering a few hundred new F-450 and F-550 pickups will replace a two-piece driveshaft with a three-piece component and two center bearing brackets.

"Affected vehicles may experience driveline vibration caused by a powertrain system resonance condition at speeds above 75 mph," Ford notes. "Continued operation of a vehicle at these speeds could result in a resonance frequency that may fracture transmission and/or driveline components."

The fourth recall affects just 111 Edge crossovers from the 2017 model year. The small batch of vehicles was assembled with missing welds on the windshield header, reducing lateral structural integrity and potentially increasing the risk of injury in a side-impact crash.

None of the defects have been associated with any injuries.

