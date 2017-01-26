Ford recalls C-Max, Focus, F-150 to address two defects

The F-150 requires reprogramming of the instrument cluster display to show the proper gear selection in cold ambient temperatures.

Ford has announced two recall campaigns, one for the 2016 F-150 and another for the 2016 C-Max and Focus.

The C-Max and Focus campaign affects a small batch of just 18 units, which may have been manufactured with improper left-hand body apron joints. Dealers will inspect and repair the joints as required.

"In the affected vehicles, improper left-hand body apron joints may have reduced front-end structural integrity, potentially increasing the risk of injury in a frontal crash," the company said in a statement.

The F-150 recall lists approximately 8,000 vehicles that will receive new programming for the instrument cluster display. The revised software addresses a problem that can prevent the display from illuminating and displaying the selected transmission gear position in cold ambient temperatures.

"This may increase the risk of injury or crash from unintended vehicle movement," Ford warns. "In addition, an inoperative instrument panel cluster display may prevent activation of certain warning chimes, messages and warning lights."

The automaker is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to either defect.