Ford recalls C-Max, Focus, F-150 to address two defects

  • Updated January 26, 2017, 10:26 am
  •         by Justin King

The F-150 requires reprogramming of the instrument cluster display to show the proper gear selection in cold ambient temperatures.

Ford has announced two recall campaigns, one for the 2016 F-150 and another for the 2016 C-Max and Focus.

The C-Max and Focus campaign affects a small batch of just 18 units, which may have been manufactured with improper left-hand body apron joints. Dealers will inspect and repair the joints as required.

"In the affected vehicles, improper left-hand body apron joints may have reduced front-end structural integrity, potentially increasing the risk of injury in a frontal crash," the company said in a statement.

The F-150 recall lists approximately 8,000 vehicles that will receive new programming for the instrument cluster display. The revised software addresses a problem that can prevent the display from illuminating and displaying the selected transmission gear position in cold ambient temperatures.

RELATED CARS
2017 Ford Transit
2016 Ford F-Series Super Duty
2017 Ford Fiesta ST
2016 Ford Escape
2017 Ford Transit Connect
2017 Ford Fusion
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon
2016 Ford Focus Sedan
2016 Ford Focus ST
2016 Ford Focus Electric

"This may increase the risk of injury or crash from unintended vehicle movement," Ford warns. "In addition, an inoperative instrument panel cluster display may prevent activation of certain warning chimes, messages and warning lights."

The automaker is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to either defect.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h