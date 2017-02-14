Ford recalls Edge, Lincoln models to replace faulty airbags

The Takata-supplied driver frontal airbag module may not inflate as intended in a crash.

Ford has announced a safety recall for the 2016-2017 Edge and Lincoln MKX, along with the 2017 Lincoln Continental.

The Takata-supplied driver frontal airbag module may not inflate as intended in a crash, potentially increasing the risk of injury.

"In the affected vehicles, in the event of driver frontal airbag deployment, the airbag may not completely fill, or the airbag cushion may detach from the airbag module due to misalignment of components within the airbag module," the company said in a statement.

The issue is not related to Takata's infamous recall involving degraded propellant that can cause inflators to rupture and send shrapnel flying through the cabin.

The latest campaign affects a relatively small batch of less than 28,000 vehicles sold in the US market.