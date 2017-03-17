Most Discussed

Ford recalls F-250, citing rollaway risk

  April 3, 2017, 9:44 am
  by Justin King

A damaged transmission component can allow unintended vehicle movement when in 'park.'

Ford has announced a recall for the 2017 F-250 pickup equipped with a 6.2-liter gasoline V8.
Some vehicles may have been manufactured with a damaged park rod actuating plate, potentially preventing the transmission from achieving mechanical lock when the shift level is put into 'park.'

"If the parking brake is not applied, this could result in unintended vehicle movement with the gear selector in park without warning, increasing the risk of injury or crash," the company warns.

Dealers will inspect the park rod actuating plate and replace broken components as necessary.

The campaign affects 52,608 vehicles sold in North America.

