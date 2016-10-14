Most Discussed

Ford recalls Mustang to fix door handle

  • Updated March 15, 2017, 9:02 am
  •         by Justin King

A spring may have been installed incorrectly, allowing the door to unlatch in a crash.

Ford has announced plans to recall the 2017 Mustang to inspect and repair a door handle.
The return spring in the left interior door handle may have been installed incorrectly. A misoriented spring can become unseated, potentially causing failure in a crash.

"If the interior door handle return spring is unseated, the inertial loads experienced by the interior door handle may cause the door to unlatch during a side impact, increasing the risk of injury in a crash," Ford warns.

The company claims to be unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue, which affects around 5,500 vehicles sold in the US market.

