Ford recalls Mustang to fix door handle

Ford has announced plans to recall the 2017 Mustang to inspect and repair a door handle.The return spring in the left interior door handle may have been installed incorrectly. A misoriented spring can become unseated, potentially causing failure in a crash."If the interior door handle return spring is unseated, the inertial loads experienced by the interior door handle may cause the door to unlatch during a side impact, increasing the risk of injury in a crash," Ford warns.The company claims to be unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue, which affects around 5,500 vehicles sold in the US market.