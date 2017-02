2018 Ford Mustang loses V6, gets more powerful V8

Ford has officially revealed details of the 2018 Mustang.

Official details of the 2018 Ford Mustang were released Tuesday morning, lifting the curtain on an exterior facelift along with several significant feature changes for the next model year.The biggest news is on the performance front. Starting in 2018, Ford will officially drop the V6 from the Mustang's powertrain offerings. Entry-level Mustangs will be powered by the turbocharged, four-cylinder EcoBoost engine.Almost as significant was Ford's announcement that the updated Mustang GT will get a more advanced (and more potent) V8. The 5.0L "Coyote" engine will boast a "dual-fuel" injection system, meaning it will be both direct- and port-injected.Ford has not nailed down the target horsepower or fuel economy figures yet, but promises that "[i]t is more powerful and revs higher than any Mustang GT before."The Mustang (both four-cylinder and V8) will also receive a revised manual transmission featuring a twin-disc clutch and dual-mass flywheel. The old, six-speed automatic has also been tossed in favor of a 10-speed unit (the same found on the new F-150 ).These drivetrain upgrades will also be backed up with some chassis enhancements. While there were some changes to the suspension in the rear, the most significant item on the list is the availability of MagneRide. This adaptive damper technology will be available with the Performance Package on both four- and eight-cylinder models.Inside, a new (and fully customizable) all-digital cluster is available. Pre-collision assist and pedestrian detection features are also available for the first time.