2018 Ford Mustang loses V6, gets more powerful V8

  • Updated January 17, 2017, 11:20 am
  •         by Byron Hurd

Ford has officially revealed details of the 2018 Mustang.

Official details of the 2018 Ford Mustang were released Tuesday morning, lifting the curtain on an exterior facelift along with several significant feature changes for the next model year.


The biggest news is on the performance front. Starting in 2018, Ford will officially drop the V6 from the Mustang's powertrain offerings. Entry-level Mustangs will be powered by the turbocharged, four-cylinder EcoBoost engine.

Almost as significant was Ford's announcement that the updated Mustang GT will get a more advanced (and more potent) V8. The 5.0L "Coyote" engine will boast a "dual-fuel" injection system, meaning it will be both direct- and port-injected.

Ford has not nailed down the target horsepower or fuel economy figures yet, but promises that "[i]t is more powerful and revs higher than any Mustang GT before."

The Mustang (both four-cylinder and V8) will also receive a revised manual transmission featuring a twin-disc clutch and dual-mass flywheel. The old, six-speed automatic has also been tossed in favor of a 10-speed unit (the same found on the new F-150).

These drivetrain upgrades will also be backed up with some chassis enhancements. While there were some changes to the suspension in the rear, the most significant item on the list is the availability of MagneRide. This adaptive damper technology will be available with the Performance Package on both four- and eight-cylinder models.

Inside, a new (and fully customizable) all-digital cluster is available. Pre-collision assist and pedestrian detection features are also available for the first time.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h