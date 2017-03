Ford reveals Edge SEL Sport appearance package

The package features a dark accented color theme with unique 19-inch wheels, two-tone seats and other aesthetic enhancements.

Ford has revealed the Edge SEL Sport appearance package at the Dallas Fort Worth Auto Show.The new trim level is visually distinguished by a dark-accented exterior with unique Magnetic Metallic-painted 19-inch wheels and a matching grille surround, mirror caps, rear spoiler, and front and rear skid plates.Inside, the SEL Sport has received a two-tone color theme with Mayan Gray fabric seats and Uber-colored Miko perforated faux-suede inserts. Other upgrades include a Copper Sands textured appliqué on the dash and custom embroidered floor mats."The decision to offer a cloth interior on a higher series model that features more standard equipment and technology comes at the request of customers who reside in markets with more extreme weather conditions," Ford says. "Dallas averages more than 230 sunny days a year, and because cloth seating materials tend to be more comfortable in the heat, Edge sells about 5 percent more non-leather seats in Dallas than the national average."The Edge SEL Sport appearance package fetches a $1,295 premium. It will arrive in showrooms this fall.