Ford reveals new Mustang Convertible

The redesigned open-top pony car won't be available in US showrooms until this fall.

Ford has quickly revealed the convertible version of its redesigned 2018 Mustang

Like the new hardtop edition, the convertible Mustang is no longer available with Ford's naturally aspirated V6. Buyers will have to choose between a turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder engine and a 5.0-liter V8, which is "more powerful and revs higher" than any previous-generation Mustang GT.

To improve fuel efficiency, engineers added a 10-speed gearbox borrowed from the F-150 pickup.

The 2018 Mustang has been reshaped to achieve improved aerodynamics, with a lower hood and restyled front and rear ends. Buyers can choose from three new paint colors and a dozen different wheels, while the new 12-inch digital instrument cluster can be customized to suit individual tastes. Other new options include MagneRide suspension and active valve exhaust.

The 2015 Mustang Convertible introduced a new soft-top retraction system that opens and closes twice as fast as the previous generation. It is unclear if the 2018 model brings any further improvements.

Additional details will likely be released as the new Mustang Convertible hits the auto show circuit ahead of its expected arrival in showrooms this fall.