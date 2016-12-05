Ford shows GT high-speed testing [Video]

  • Updated December 5, 2016, 12:16 pm
  •         by Justin King

The brief video shows Ford's 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine in all its glory.

Ford has continued its GT teaser campaign with a video showing high-speed testing.

The brief segment simply shows the supercar launching down a straight section of a test track, launching past the camera in a motion-blur smear.

"The 3.5L EcoBoost V6 boasting over 600 horsepower gives the Ford GT the power to hit extraordinary speeds," the company notes. "The Ford GT's aerodynamic shape allows it to cut through the air unlike any Ford production car before it."

Test drivers were accused of pushing the GT to relatively high speeds on public roads in Colorado, allegedly going 101 mph in a 50-mph zone. The car can presumably double the ticketed speed on the track, though Ford has not yet disclosed a specific maximum speed.

RELATED CARS
2017 Ford Transit
2016 Ford F-Series Super Duty
2017 Ford Fiesta ST
2016 Ford Escape
2017 Ford Transit Connect
2017 Ford Fusion
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon
2016 Ford Focus Sedan
2016 Ford Focus ST
2016 Ford Focus Electric

The torquey V6 launches the car to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds.


RELATED CONTENT
Ford GT prototypes busted going 101 mph in a 50 zone
First Drive: 2010 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor [Review]
Ford GT begins series production, deliveries to start this month
  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 19h