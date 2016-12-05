Ford shows GT high-speed testing [Video]

The brief video shows Ford's 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine in all its glory.

Ford has continued its GT teaser campaign with a video showing high-speed testing.

The brief segment simply shows the supercar launching down a straight section of a test track, launching past the camera in a motion-blur smear.

"The 3.5L EcoBoost V6 boasting over 600 horsepower gives the Ford GT the power to hit extraordinary speeds," the company notes. "The Ford GT's aerodynamic shape allows it to cut through the air unlike any Ford production car before it."

Test drivers were accused of pushing the GT to relatively high speeds on public roads in Colorado, allegedly going 101 mph in a 50-mph zone. The car can presumably double the ticketed speed on the track, though Ford has not yet disclosed a specific maximum speed.

The torquey V6 launches the car to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds.



