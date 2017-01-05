Ford temporarily lays off more than 100 Ohio workers

  • May 5, 2017, 9:01 am
  •         by Byron Hurd

Truck builders will be out of a job until the new model year.

Ford is temporarily sidelining 130 workers at its Ohio Assembly Plant as demand for outgoing F-650 and F-750 wanes ahead of the introduction of 2018 models set to go into production this fall. The layoffs represent less than 10 percent of the facility's workforce.
"We expect demand to pick back up again in September," a Ford spokesperson told Automotive News late Thursday. "Some fleets are waiting to place their order until the new model year."

The facility in Avon Lake, OH (just miles west of Cleveland) made headlines during the 2016 presidential election cycle as it lay at the center of controversy regarding Ford's shifting production under NAFTA.

Ford moved production of its F-650 and F-750 trucks back to Ohio in 2015, but that didn't stop then-candidate Donald Trump from criticizing the company for having produced the truck in Mexico previously.

Trump also berated Ford for shifting the production of other vehicles south of the boarder in the meantime. Ford has since walked back some of those plans.

The layoffs will be rolled back in September as 2018-model-year production ramps up.
