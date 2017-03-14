Ford tests automated kiosks to streamline service visits

  • Updated March 14, 2017, 10:27 am
  •         by Justin King

Customers can receive service without talking to dealership employees.

Ford and Panasonic are testing an automated kiosk system that aims to streamline service visits.

The kiosk integrates a key storage system that allows customers to drop off their vehicle, obtain keys for a loaner and eventually retrieve their original keys, all without waiting in line or talking to a single dealership employee.

A touchscreen interface allows owners to select their needed service from a simple menu and pay using a credit or debit card. The system allows users to choose from air conditioner, air filtration, battery, alignment, brake, cooling system, drivetrain, engine, inspection, oil change, recall, suspension or tires, among other services.

"The whole process of using the Kiosk from start to finish took about five minutes," said Ford customer Donavon Black. "It took a lot of the pressure off and I didn't have to worry about anyone trying to upsell me."

RELATED CARS
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon
2016 Ford Mustang GT
2016 Ford Mustang Convertible
2016 Ford Mustang
2017 Ford Fusion
2016 Ford Taurus
2016 Ford Taurus SHO
2017 Ford Transit Connect
2017 Ford Transit
2017 Ford Fusion Energi

For security, the kiosk is equipped with a scanner for a drivers license and e-mailed QR codes, which are used in conjunction with a customer-created PIN when picking up a key.

The system is currently being tested at Lafontaine Ford in Birch Run, Michigan. The company has not yet confirmed plans for a wider rollout.

Now

Volvo confirms 250-mile EV

Volvo's upcoming electric model will boast about 250 miles of range, the company has revealed. Set to debut in 2019, it will cost between $35,000 and $40,000 before tax incentives.    

 11h

Production of current BMW M5 ending

BMW will end production of the current M5 before the end of the month, according to a new report. The company is busy filling existing orders, so it might be too late to order a brand new one. However, the next-gen M5 is right around the corner.    http://bit.ly/2nzgIq5

 12h

Electric Lamborghini possible

Lamborghini is open to the idea of introducing an all-electric car, company CEO Stefano Domenicali has revealed. However, the model won't arrive until battery technology makes a significant leap forward.   http://bit.ly/2n40Gbf

 13h

Mazda to expand CX-5 production later in 2017

Mazda announced Monday that it will add production capacity for its updated CX-5 crossover at its Hofu production facility starting in November. Currently, the CX-5 is produced only in Mazda's Hiroshima Plant. Mazda says the additional capacity will "[...] help the automaker respond quickly and flexibly to growing demand for SUVs globally."   

 1d

Mid-engined Aston Martin coming in 2021

Aston Martin has confirmed it's in the early stages of developing a mid-engined model aimed at the Lamborghini Huracan and the McLaren 720S. The yet-unnamed car will get a V12 engine, and it will be one of the best-looking cars the brand has ever built.    http://bit.ly/2nvkdxJ

 1d

Ferrari boss wants to reinvent California T

Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne says he's not entirely happy about the California T. The model started life as a Maserati and it doesn't feel like a true Ferrari, according to the exec. Consequently, the next-generation model will be completely re-invented.   http://bit.ly/2nvoyRD

 1d

Investor injects $1.8 billion in Detroit Electric

A Chinese company named Far East Smarter Energy Group has invested $1.8 billion in Detroit Electric. The company will use the cash to launch the electric, Lotus Elise-based SP:01, and to develop a battery-powered SUV set to arrive by the end of the decade.   

 1d

Next Porsche 911 could get mid-engined variant

Porsche has revealed the next generation of the 911 could go mid-engined for the first time. The mid-engined 911 RSR developed for racing has generated a considerable amount of interest among enthusiasts, so the company is considering building a street-legal variant of it.    

 3d

Driven: 2017 Land Rover Discovery

"We'd encounter frozen sand on a sharp descent and simply point the steering straight ahead and pray that the rest of the truck followed. It did. Every time."<br/>   http://bit.ly/2m8zELh

 4d

Porsche considering electric Macan

Porsche could introduce a battery-powered Macan as part of its electrification push, according to Reuters. Hybrid versions of the 911 and the 718 models are also possible in the medium-term future.    http://reut.rs/2n6MTkF

 4d