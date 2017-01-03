Ford to build Mustang and F-150 hybrids, all-electric SUV

Ford has 13 electrified vehicles planned over the next 5 years.

Ford Motor Company CEO Mark Fields announced Tuesday that the company will produce hybrid variants of its Mustang pony car and F-150 pickup in the coming years, along with an all-new, battery-electric SUV.

These cars will be the feature offerings in a new five-year, $4.5-billion electrification push that will incorporate 13 new vehicle launches by 2021--seven of which were confirmed in Tuesday's announcement.

Details of the intended hybrid systems for the Mustang and F-150 were not discussed, however Fields promised the new Ford Mustang hybrid will deliver "V8 power and even more low-end torque."

The F-150 hybrid will not only provide an electrified alternative to the existing EcoBoost and V8 models, but be able to function as a generator capable of powering a job site.

Fields also announced that Ford intends to launch a battery-electric SUV with 300 miles of range; additionally, a new hybrid-electric, fully-autonomous vehicle (no steering wheel, gas or brake pedal to be found) will be produced no later than 2021.

Perhaps just as important as the announcement of this new slew of electrified products was the confirmation of where they will be built. Ford had intended to build a new assembly facility in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, but those plans have been scrapped.

Instead, Ford will invest in the Flat Rock, Michigan, facility. It is there that the new autonomous vehicle will be produced. Production of the next-generation Ford Focus will occur at the company's existing facility in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Fields said the reinvestment in this Michigan facility will add as many as 700 American jobs.

Additional new vehicles announced as part of this push include hybrid variants of two of Ford's pursuit-rated police vehicles and a new Transit Custom plug-in hybrid for Europe.

Six more vehicles are expected to be announced as the details of Ford's electrification plan are fleshed out.